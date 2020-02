Since its launch in October 2019, Parade has been gaining serious traction for its bold hues, comfortable fabrics, biodegradable packaging, and body-positive representation. Previously, co-founder Cami Téllez told NYLON that the brand had a waitlist of 70,000-plus before they officially launched and by mid-December they had already sold close to 20,000 pairs of underwear with nearly 10,000 transactions (wowza!). With reports of Victoria’s Secret downfall continuing to drop, there’s no time like the present for a brand like Parade to dominate the women’s underwear space.