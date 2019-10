Shop Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show As You Watch It On Amazon

The "Work" singer filmed the show on earlier this month at Barclays Center, Brooklyn's sports arena. Refinery29 attended the event and while all phones were confiscated during the taping, we are pleased to report that the show is unlike anything you've seen before. The lingerie spectacle featured choreography, musical performances from Halsey, Migos , DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Big Sean, A$AP Ferg , Tierra Whack, and Fabolous with appearances from your favorite supermodels. If you think this sounds like the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, except cooler, more inclusive and through a women's gaze , then you'd be correct.