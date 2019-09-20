Shop Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show As You Watch It On Amazon

It's Rihanna's world and we're just living in it. Late last month, the inclusive mogul let us know her latest non-musical offering would be bigger than ever: the second annual Savage x Fenty runway show, was to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories on Friday, September 20. Now you can watch the show and shop the collection on Amazon at the same damn time.
The "Work" singer filmed the show on earlier this month at Barclays Center, Brooklyn's sports arena. Refinery29 attended the event and while all phones were confiscated during the taping, we are pleased to report that the show is unlike anything you've seen before. The lingerie spectacle featured choreography, musical performances from Halsey, Migos, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, Tierra Whack, and Fabolous with appearances from your favorite supermodels. If you think this sounds like the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, except cooler, more inclusive and through a women's gaze, then you'd be correct.
"Women should be wearing lingerie for their damn selves," Rihanna told Vogue in her May 2018 cover story. “I can only hope to encourage confidence and strength by showing lingerie in another light. [...] I want people to wear Savage x Fenty and think, I’m a bad bitch. I want women to own their beauty.” And will they ever.
Much like the VS Fashion Show, the actual lingerie pieces took a backseat to the theatrics. But that is where the similarities end. The show opened with our girl Rihanna winding her hips slow, surrounded by dancers wearing Savage x Fenty. Models like Cara Delevingne, Alex Wek, Aquaria, 21 Savage, Slick Woods, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Christian Combs, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Laverne Cox and Joan Smalls walked beside dancers and models of all sizes.
Click ahead to shop the offering as you watch the world premiere of the show on Amazon Prime (just a reminder, that Rihanna reign just won't let up).