I’m Not Straight-Size Or Plus-Size, But I’m Still A Model

I am the covergirl for ElleNL this month! ? Thank you all so much for supporting me! Tuesday this edition will be out in the Netherlands. I can't wait! ? Photography @jolijnsnijders Styling @lisa_anne_stuyfzand Make up @carlossaidel Hair @ingvanhemert @emmycleophas #superhappy #betsyteske #modelswithcurves #ellemagazine #ellenl #february2018 #slayformilk #milkcurve #proudtobecurvy

A post shared by Betsy Teske (@betsyteske) on Jan 6, 2018 at 2:00am PST