Last year, I walked the spring 2018 Alexander McQueen show . It was my first runway show, and being one of the only curvy models at Paris Fashion Week was a blast. But it took a long time to get there. Two years prior, I was scouted by a pretty well-known agency (which I will keep nameless): "Your face is, like, so amazing, babe," they said to me. But then they touched the sides of my hips: "But, your body...you have to lose 10 cm. It’s too big." To this day, I don't get it and I don't think I ever will. At the time, I was still recovering from years of fighting with my eating disorder . The weight I was then was not even my natural, healthy weight; I wasn’t eating enough. Still, this person told me to lose four inches in three months time, without any help. I didn’t look unhealthy, but I was.