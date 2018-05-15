The New Look "Fat Tax" is a major misstep at a time where consumers are less forgiving than ever about brands who either exclude groups or misappropriate their cultures. Does anyone know of any other brands who also charge more for larger sizes?— Elizabeth Paton (@LizziePaton) May 15, 2018
https://t.co/EEPsmlon9G
I’m sorry what??? How do people think this is fair?! @SkyNews @newlook #FatTax (can we also contemplate how ‘fat tax’ is even a thing ?) pic.twitter.com/dTiynqoIBV— hollie (@holliedummer) May 15, 2018
@Newlook with your ‘fat tax’ you may encourage anorexia or bulimia or other eating disorders.— GOSIA0801 (@Gosia0801) May 15, 2018
It is disgusting to me that we freely accept derogatory and stigmatising comments towards people who are overweight. The New Look issue is problematic but some of the comments on this BBC article are completely vile. https://t.co/zNt6R6uFGC— Catrin Pedder Jones (@Catrin_P_Jones) May 15, 2018
I’m not surprised to hear @newlook jumped on the ‘fat tax’ bandwagon, if you’re not a size 8 you’d never find anything in store. Anything to get more money, throwing out my New Look card and never going back— PandaAtPlay (@Pandasaplaying) May 15, 2018
@BBCBreakfast I buy my larger clothes from catalogs that charge the same price for all their sizes boycott newlook problem solved— Carol Corbett (@CarolCorbet31) May 15, 2018
'It makes you feel persecuted for being a little bigger'— Victoria Derbyshire (@VictoriaLIVE) May 15, 2018
Model Nyome Nicholas-Williams on New Look charging more for its plus-size clothing. pic.twitter.com/M897TLnfVd