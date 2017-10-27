30 ASOS Curve Picks That Are So Fall It Hurts

ASOS gets so many things right, from introducing us to new and affordable British brands, to selling the latest must-have collaborations and curating a selection of some of the best plus-size shopping options around. Between its own in-house extended sizes label, ASOS Curve, and sourcing plus-size pieces from popular retailers like River Island, Missguided, and Boohoo, you'll find the same trends found in its straight-size section — and that's something we don't see very often. Be prepared to find wrap dresses, baggy denim, so much ruching, and vintage-style jeans in sizes 12 to 24.
With ASOS refreshing its site with seasonal arrivals, now's a better time than ever to suss out the ASOS Curve picks that should be on your fall radar. There's pretty-in-pink puffer coats (say that 10 times fast), cute leather mini skirts, and 28 other picks are so quintessentially autumn it hurts.