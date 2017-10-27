Story from Fashion

30 ASOS Curve Picks That Are So Fall It Hurts

Ray Lowe
ASOS gets so many things right, from introducing us to new and affordable British brands, to selling the latest must-have collaborations and curating a selection of some of the best plus-size shopping options around. Between its own in-house extended sizes label, ASOS Curve, and sourcing plus-size pieces from popular retailers like River Island, Missguided, and Boohoo, you'll find the same trends found in its straight-size section — and that's something we don't see very often. Be prepared to find wrap dresses, baggy denim, so much ruching, and vintage-style jeans in sizes 12 to 24.
With ASOS refreshing its site with seasonal arrivals, now's a better time than ever to suss out the ASOS Curve picks that should be on your fall radar. There's pretty-in-pink puffer coats (say that 10 times fast), cute leather mini skirts, and 28 other picks are so quintessentially autumn it hurts.
67% of U.S. women are plus-size. Join as Refinery29 gives these women their own megaphone, doubling down on our commitment as allies, and partnering with them to catapult their powerful conversations into a true historic movement. #WeAreThe67