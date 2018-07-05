20 Plus-Size Sundresses To Beat The Unbearable Heat

Here comes the sun! Finally! After a few months hiding under a scarf, a little sunshine means that the first thing on our minds is "new." New weather, new life, new outdoor happy hour plans, and most importantly, some new clothes.
From the spend-y feeling that comes with a new season to a reminder that layering is more fun when it's not in the name of survival, the shift towards warmer weather brings out the style star in all of us. Our eyes on the prize of finding the perfect sundress this summer, and brands aren't letting us down. From gingham halter dresses with asymmetrical hems to a cozy-yet-dressy LBD that will take us from couch to brunch and back again, we've rounded up 20 plus-size dresses worth celebrating summer in.