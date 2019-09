Finally, A New & Exciting Dress Trend

As we come close to maxing out the number of nostalgic trends we can buy into, we start yearning for something that feels completely and utterly new. Unfortunately, what goes around quickly comes around, and embellishing on a classic trend tends to be more popular than actually coming up with new ones. And while we love a good classic, our closets could certainly use a newcomer or two, especially with fall coming up. The solution? A crop of new hemlines and sleeves, resulting in the asymmetrical dress.