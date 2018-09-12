From Panels To Panties: TheCurvyCon Gets Plus Women

Case in point: Ashley Nell Tipton — the— was one of five women on a panty-focused panel hosted by Fruit of the Loom, whoseof underwear has been designed with plus bodies in mind. “The last thing we want to worry about is the functionality of our clothing,” Tipton lamented to me after the panel. “We don't want to be bothered. We don't want to feel discomfort or anything. We want to be able to enjoy our day and not worry about our undergarments.” She’s right that a good pair of undies can make or break an outfit if they aren’t the right fit or cut. I don’t know where else at NYFW they are talking about underwear as a style foundation, but I’m glad I was one of the lucky folks to get a free pair of panties.