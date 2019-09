From Panels To Panties: TheCurvyCon Gets Plus Women

This is going to sound weird to anyone who isn’t plus-size, but the first thing I always notice when I see pictures from fashion shows is how small the seating space is for onlookers in the front row. The distancethe A-lister on one side of her, and the nondescript exec on the other never looks to be more than three feet total. This may seem like a trivial detail, but it serves as a visual reminder of how little space there is for bodies like mine at events like New York Fashion Week. This was notably not the case, though, when I walked into theCURVYcon for the first time Saturday afternoon during the opening weekend of NYFW. The lifestyle conference that “brings plus-size brands, fashionistas, shopaholics, bloggers, and YouTubers into one space, to chat curvy, shop curvy, and embrace curvy” was furnished with wide, armless chairs for their guests — and I’ve never felt more seen.