Nanette Lepore Just Launched Its First Plus-Size Collection

Dia&Co gave a sneak peek of the collection during its runway show at theCurvyCon in September and follows the launch of the brand’s #MoveFashionForward campaign, which aims to transform the industry to better serve the 67% of American women who wear sizes 14 and up. Dia&Co is a subscription-based service that works with stylists to curate items of clothing that are then sent directly to the customers home, where they can try things on at their leisure, keep what they love, and return the rest.