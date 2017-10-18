Nanette Lepore Just Launched Its First Plus-Size Collection

Recently there has been a real emergence in plus-size e-commerce and it looks like luxury fashion is finally starting to move towards a more inclusive future. This year alone, we've seen the launch of 11 Honoré, Nordstrom introduced a size-inclusive way to shop, and AYR expand its denim offering. On Tuesday, Dia&Co announced a partnership with Nanette Lepore to launch nanette Nanette Lepore, the designer's first foray into plus sizes. The collection of dresses, skirts, tops, and bottoms is inspired by bohemian vibes and has a distinctive feminine fit. It’s available in sizes 14 to 24.
Advertisement
Dia&Co gave a sneak peek of the collection during its runway show at theCurvyCon in September and follows the launch of the brand’s #MoveFashionForward campaign, which aims to transform the industry to better serve the 67% of American women who wear sizes 14 and up. Dia&Co is a subscription-based service that works with stylists to curate items of clothing that are then sent directly to the customers home, where they can try things on at their leisure, keep what they love, and return the rest.
“We are incredibly excited to exclusively launch the first plus size collection from Nanette Lepore,” Nadia Boujarwah, Co-Founder and CEO of Dia&Co tells Refinery29. “At Dia&Co we’re committed to partnering with industry leaders to provide the very best options to women who wear sizes 14 and up. We have heard loud and clear from our community that there is a deep desire to participate fully in fashion, yet only a fraction of designers are currently selling clothing above a size 14.”
“All women want and deserve equal opportunity to express their style," she continued, "and we are so proud to bring this beautiful collection to our community.”
Related Video:
Advertisement