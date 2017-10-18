Nanette Lepore Just Launched Its First Plus-Size Collection

“We are incredibly excited to exclusively launch the first plus size collection from Nanette Lepore,” Nadia Boujarwah, Co-Founder and CEO of Dia&Co tells Refinery29. “At Dia&Co we’re committed to partnering with industry leaders to provide the very best options to women who wear sizes 14 and up. We have heard loud and clear from our community that there is a deep desire to participate fully in fashion, yet only a fraction of designers are currently selling clothing above a size 14.”