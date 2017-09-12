AYR Is Now Offering Its Best-Selling Jeans In Extended Sizing

Finding the perfect pair of jeans is no easy feat. But AYR, the clothing company with a cult-like following (seriously, these jeans and this robe coat have both sold out repeatedly), is making the task a little bit easier. Its best-selling pair of denim, the OneLove, is expanding into the plus-size space with an extended offering catering to sizes 14-22 — a first for the retailer.
“We sought to create a sense of loyalty to a new kind of brand that focuses on collections that speak to an edited, curated approach and the pieces you seek to live your life in all year round,” Jac Cameron, AYR cofounder and creative director, said in a press release. “We are excited to offer this to women who are shopping in the extended size range and may not be able to find a premium product in denim.”
The key for the brand was in education. It worked with fit models to create a “wish list,” and used that to create the perfect pair of denim. “We took all of this information and started from absolute scratch, building from the absolute beginning and then engineering a fit that we felt really complimented the body and really spoke to the key points of measurement and the key details that have always stood for in our standard sizing,” Cameron tells Refinery29.
“Our hope is that people are as excited about it as we are,” Maggie Winter, the company's CEO and cofounder, tells Refinery29. “All along, AYR has always been about really high quality and we would rather do fewer things really well. Our brand isn’t about delivering endless choices and fast fashion. It’s actually about refining a piece until it’s distilled into its perfect form. And then getting it to people really easily with great service.”
Winter said she already knows what the next plus-size offering will be — another best-seller the brand can’t keep in stock. But until then, click here to shop the OneLove for $198. As the site says, this pair is "built to last, just like the impression you’ll make while wearing them."
