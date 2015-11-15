You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
These days, all it takes for a fashion item to fly off the shelves is a single appearance on a popular blogger or influencer. Well, AYR's The Robe has been worn on at least four internet V.I.P.s — and because of that, the brand can hardly keep this coat in stock.
Having been exposed to Eva Chen, Someting Navy, Garance Doré, and WeWoreWhat's combined three-million followers, it's no surprise that the tan jacket is in nearly as much demand as a pair of Yeezy's or a Mansur Gavriel bucket bag. Plus, it's pretty damn perfect — in a calf-grazing length and super-chic 100% Italian wool, this is just about the only indoor/outdoor coat we need for the season.
Right now, the camel, nightshade, and charcoal hues are available, but our friends at AYR say the popular light gray version may not be available until the new year. Sure, The Robe doesn't come dirt-cheap (it'll set you back about $500 to $600, depending on the color), but if you're looking for an investment piece that won't disappoint, look no further. And if it's already long gone by the time you see this, we've also rounded up some similar picks to help get your fix.
