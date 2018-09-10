How The CFDA Is Helping Educate Designers On Size Diversity

It’s no secret fashion has a serious diversity problem, especially when it comes to size-inclusivity. CurvyCon, a three-day event that brings brands, fashion bloggers, and enthusiasts alike into the same space, aims to fight that. On Friday, plus-size retailer Dia&Co and the CFDA announced the #TeeUpChange during a panel at the body-positive conference, a joint campaign to fund size-inclusive fashion education programs.
According to a press release, #TeeUpChange is anchored by a series of limited-edition graphic T-shirts, each bearing a powerful message chosen by the people leading the charge on inclusivity in the industry including rapper Lizzo, emerging designer Marissa Petteruti, designers and CFDA board members Tracy Reese and Christian Siriano, and tennis champion, designer, and entrepreneur Venus Williams.
“For years, the plus-size community has been leading a powerful grassroots movement for inclusivity in the fashion space,” Dia&Co's CEO and co-founder Nadia Boujarwah said in a press release. “Through the #TeeUpChange campaign, we aim to both celebrate this community and honor it through action. Our partnership with the CFDA to make design education more size inclusive represents a significant step toward our ultimate goal — building a world where all women have equal experiences with style.”
The shirts come in sizes 0X-5X and are priced at $35 each, with all profits donated to projects designed to promote size inclusivity at CFDA’s Educational Initiatives schools.
Inclusivity advocates can support the mission by sharing the #TeeUpChange campaign on social media: For every social post using #TeeUpChange with the tag @diaandco, Dia&Co will donate $1 toward the initiative. Dia&Co has also contributed a seed donation in addition to the funds raised online and through T-shirt sales. During the CFDA Fashion Education Summit in spring 2019, Dia&Co, which also serves as sponsor of the event, will work directly with participating educators to allocate funds to inclusivity-focused projects that will produce the highest impact at their institutions.
“The CFDA and Dia&Co share a united vision that fashion is truly for all,” Sara Kozlowski, the CFDA’s director of education and professional development, said. “Inclusivity is a key pillar of CFDA programs and, through education, an opportunity for our industry’s next generation to lead by design — creating empowered, forward, all-sized fashion for everybody. We are committed to supporting students and schools in this journey through knowledge, resources, and community.”
