I wouldn’t want to deny someone else the right that I had, but we were probably in business for five years before we started showing on the runway. If all of your competition is showing and you’re not, then it’s not a balanced competition. There are also different options: We’ve been doing presentations lately, and I like it. I’ve heard so many editors say, ‘Oh wow, I really enjoyed being able to get closer to the clothes and actually see them. When I’m sitting in the audience at a show, everything is moving so quickly you don’t really see the pieces.’ I also think it gives us the opportunity to make a statement that’s more personal and more on brand — who we are as people and who our customer is. When you’re doing a runway, it becomes this other sort of thing. Presentations also less stressful.