How do you approach design?

“It’s really organic. I sit down and sketch what I’d like to make happen, and then I sit down with the EleVen team to figure out how it’ll actually get produced; then, we go through the color process. One of the biggest challenges of the design process is actually color: you’ve already used all the colors you want to use, or the ones you want to use might not work for that season. It seems like I’m always in the process to find another color on the spectrum of the rainbow.”