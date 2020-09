This Swimsuit Collab Is Size-Inclusive, Sustainable & Under-$100

Cameron Armstrong founded Kitty and Vibe in 2018 with a mission to alleviate the stress of swimsuit shopping for women. “From the product fit to the try-on experience, from the exclusive campaigns to overpriced products, I often heard — and also felt myself — how swimsuit shopping was agonizing for women,” she says. “I set out to develop a brand that felt like a friend.” To do so, she came up with an entirely new process that determines your size according to hip and butt measurements. She also features women of all sizes in Kitty and Vibe imagery, ensuring that every woman sees herself when shopping for a swimsuit. Now, Armstrong is adding Desseaux who, in addition to being a model, is the founder and CEO of the All Womxn Project , a nonprofit that supports womxn nationwide.