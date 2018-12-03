Tess Holliday On Upending The Attitudes And Industry Of Size Inclusivity

Tess Holliday isn't someone to take her success for granted... because she's more than earned it. Frequently bullied while growing up in a small town in the Bible Belt, Tess dreamed of being a model, despite the fact that there were no models working that looked like her. Fast-forward, and this international celebrity and advocate for body diversity and body positivity has just released her TV special on People, graced the covers of both Self and Cosmo UK, not to mention a slew of other projects in the works. As one of the most recognizable plus-size models and activists, Tess has completely upended the world's notions of size inclusivity.