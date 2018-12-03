Jenna Lyons spent 26 years and practically her whole career at J. Crew, and she’s often credited as the visionary genius who transformed the brand from basics emporium to fashion phenom. And, in doing just that, Jenna became an icon, too. After leaving the company just last year, and simultaneously recovering from the ending of a long-term romantic relationship, Jenna is making her way back, working on her next big chapter. She may be starting over, but it’s never been more exciting to see where this sartorial superstar is going to take us next.