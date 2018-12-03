Lena Dunham On Forging A Path To What's Next

Lena Dunham could be deemed the ultimate millennial role model. After producing, writing, and starring in her film breakthrough, Tiny Furniture, co-creating a groundbreaking TV series, and penning a riveting coming-of-age memoir, her 20s were all about success and the spotlight. But now as Dunham embarks on a new decade, she (and her millions of fans) are asking: So, what's next? Listen on as Lena contemplates the path ahead, ushering in a new HBO show, Camping, exploring life as a single woman, and navigating the power — and occasional pain — of social media.
