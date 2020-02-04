Gabi Fresh’s New Campaign With Swimsuits For All Is A Tribute To The Late Mama Cax

“We hadn't met until the shoot, but I followed her [career]. I knew who she was and I celebrated her all the time,” Gregg says of Mama Cax. “I remember when I first saw her years and years ago, she was a new model and had just gotten signed. I was so excited to see someone doing the things she was doing and breaking the boundaries that she was. So, the fact that she got to be cast in my campaign was so exciting — it was the first time we actually were able to really connect in person and spend time with each other. I saw that as the first of many.”