11 Honoré's First NYFW Show Was A Complete Triumph

Last night was one for the record books as 11 Honoré, the leading plus-size e-tailer of designer clothing, kicked off New York Fashion Week with a show of firsts, technological innovations and many, many surprises. But at its core, this show aimed to correct one of Fashion Month's most glaring oversights: size inclusivity.
At their first-ever run at NYFW, the multi-brand online shop didn't just partner with Shopify and Shopbop to create a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. They also produced an entire lineup of models sizes 12 to 20. In an industry where only 0.4% of last fall's runway models fell into the plus category, this is revolutionary.
According to 11 Honoré's Founder and CEO, Patrick Herning, last night's show was about "rewriting the story of what fashion has been traditionally and moving forward to celebrate the beauty and strength of women." And from what we saw last night, it did exactly that. Featuring designers like Brandon Maxwell, Christian Siriano, Prabal Gurung and Cushnie, and curve models like Candice Huffine, Solange Van Doorn and, drum roll please, Laverne Cox (modeling Zac Posen), 11 Honoré's presentation was a catalyst for change that we can only hope the fashion world will embrace with open arms.
So, without further ado, here's a look at 11 Honoré's first-ever NYFW show — which you can shop... right now.
Visit the 11 Honoré x Shopify pop-up by Appear Here to see the collection IRL at 157 Hudson Street in New York City from February 7th to the 14th.