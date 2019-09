11 Honoré's First NYFW Show Was A Complete Triumph

According to 11 Honoré's Founder and CEO, Patrick Herning, last night's show was about "rewriting the story of what fashion has been traditionally and moving forward to celebrate the beauty and strength of women." And from what we saw last night, it did exactly that. Featuring designers like Brandon Maxwell, Christian Siriano , Prabal Gurung and Cushnie, and curve models like Candice Huffine, Solange Van Doorn and, drum roll please, Laverne Cox (modeling Zac Posen), 11 Honoré's presentation was a catalyst for change that we can only hope the fashion world will embrace with open arms.