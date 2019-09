There's nothing like watching one to two plus-size models walking down a runway; their mere inclusion saying "If I belong here, you belong here, too." But, at Chromat, there is power in numbers: dozens, actually. And, in case you're still wondering just why designers should make clothes for the 67% of women in the U.S. who are above a size 14 , they'll even spell it out for you. Chromat is calling it now: The days of sample sizing are over.