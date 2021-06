This Savage x Fenty Model Is An Expert In Styling String Bikinis On & Off The Beach

Though the North Carolina resident appears to be a string bikini pro on the platform — as well as on TikTok , where she has over 33,000 followers and counting — it wasn’t until the end of lockdown that she began incorporating skimpy swimwear into her wardrobe — and her social media feeds. “Being stuck inside all year gave me a lot of time to reflect,” she says. “I started to appreciate my body more than I ever have. In that appreciation, I realized that I could wear whatever I wanted.” At the beginning of lockdown, she says that she started purchasing things that she liked, but would be otherwise afraid to wear out. “I had that voice in my head that told me I was too big to wear things like that,” says Bradshaw. But the longer she spent with herself, the easier it became to feel confident in her appearance. “I started taking pictures in the clothes and posting them to my Instagram, and I got so much love from the community that it gave me more assurance that maybe I could wear them in public.” Her posts even caught the eye of Missy Elliott on Twitter, who offered to pay for the wedding dress that Bradshaw coveted but couldn’t quite afford.