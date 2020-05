Gregg is no stranger to the world of sizzling size-inclusive swimwear that's designed to dazzle — after all, she's already dropped more than a dozen collections with the brand of all bathing-suit brands — and her latest launch for summer 2020 may just be her best one yet. In celebration of her 13th collab with Swimsuits For All, Gregg pairs down the aesthetic in her back-to-the-basics campaign inspired by minimalist styling — while also re-featuring models Nadia Aboulhosn and Maxey Greene who swim-fans may recognize from Gregg's inaugural 2013 launch. The collection is available in sizes 10-26 with cup sizes ranging from D/DD-G/H. And, while the overall aesthetic is rooted in sleek simplicity, you can expect to find modern details such as ruching and cut-outs that add that dazzling-GabbiFresh twist to each of the classic silhouettes.