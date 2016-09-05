Beyoncé Did More On Her Birthday Than We'll Do All Week

Beyoncé, ruler of the music land, is officially 35. To celebrate such a milestone birthday, Queen Bey didn't jet off to a tropical locale after shutting down the MTV Video Music Awards or explore Europe for the umpteenth time.
Mrs. Carter ventured to Philadelphia to attend her husband Jay Z's Made in America Festival, instead. While the Beyoncé didn't take the stage, she definitely lived it up on Bey Day.
According to Entertainment Tonight, Beyoncé sang along as Coldplay performed a medley of hits. The British rock band is a fave of Jay and Bey, with the latter even performing alongside the group at the 2016 Super Bowl.
She also got some much-deserved love from Chance the Rapper. He sang a special rendition of "Happy Birthday" for the Houston goddess and she seemed as embarrassed by it as we all are on our own birthdays.
Beyoncé's reaction to Chance the Rapper singing 'Happy Birthday' to her at the #MadeInAmerica festival pic.twitter.com/VhZp0druP9— Music News & Facts (@musicnews_facts) September 5, 2016
Of course, Chance wasn't the only person wishing Bey a happy 35th. #HappyBirthdayBeyoncé trended on Twitter for hours, with users dedicating everything from GIFs to messages of love to the queen.
Bey's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, gave her a very adorable shoutout on Instagram, complete with a photo of Beyoncé as a newborn.
If that wasn't enough, Bey also spent some time with a fella who knows all too well what it's like to be in the glare of the spotlight: Bill Clinton. The 42nd POTUS spent time chatting with her highness as well as Jay Z, Travis Scott, Michael B. Jordan, and other festivalgoers.
She wasn't done, though. To close out an incredible day in Philly, Beyoncé released the video for "Hold Up" on YouTube. What a gift to bestow on us all.
Again, her majesty made her day a celebration of her fans, as well.
