Beyoncé is about a quarter of the way through her Formation World Tour, and if you don’t have tickets by now, you’re likely not going to see it, which is a damn shame. Hers is perhaps the most electric live show currently playing — and with the passing of Prince, the forever-king of live performance, there are few, if any, challengers to her crown.



I held court with the best of the Beyhive at San Francisco’s Levi’s Stadium on the gloriously long evening of May 16. It was a homecoming that could have been awkward. Beyoncé last played here in February when she woke up the Super Bowl halftime show with her debut performance of “Formation,” which sparked controversy for its call to action against police brutality. No hard feelings, though. On this night, as at the Super Bowl, she played to a sold-out crowd.



Nothing compares to seeing Beyoncé’s blond waves swinging through the air and her body gyrating in front of your eyes, or hearing her voice project across a football field then back again, seemingly delivered directly to your ears alone. But here’s my best attempt to give you a sense of what it’s like to get in formation with the queen.



Three hours to showtime: It’s sooo early, but there’s already a line of cars ensnarling the venue. I get a good parking space, which only cost $50. I don’t blame Beyoncé for this robbery, nor for the $8 vegan hot dog and $7 lemonade (of course) that had to suffice as dinner.



Two hours to showtime: Beyoncé tailgating is a thing. I park myself next to a group of three friends who've known each other for 11 years. They have a cooler full of sugar-free Red Bull and Sprite, which they pair with tequila shots. They spread out folding chairs and nosh on grilled salmon salads. The trunk of their Subaru Outback is open, and out of it blares Beyoncé through the years — from Destiny’s Child-era “Bills, Bills, Bills” to “Formation.” More cars park and crank up Beyoncé. None of the songs play in unison, but the result is a mashup as good as any DJ could spin.



One hour to showtime: Beyoncé fans are in epic form. A pregnant woman wears a homemade “Bey” T-shirt that stretches perfectly across her third-trimester-size belly. When I ask to take her picture, she assumes the power stance: middle fingers up. There’s a trio of Beyoncés: “Hold Up” Beyoncé, dressed in a yellow dress with long, flowing waves; “Miss 3rd Ward” Beyoncé, displaying a pageant sash and perfect bouffant à la the “Pretty Hurts” video; and “6-Inch” Beyoncé, sporting waist-length braids and a fierce Baron hat. Countless women are sporting blond cornrows, gray jumpsuits, and military-inspired leotards, all nods to B’s various looks in the Lemonade visual album.



30 minutes to showtime: There’s a glowing cube in the center of the main stage that stretches up into the night sky. Each of its four sides is an LCD projection screen. During the show, a roving camera on the stage follows Beyoncé’s every move and broadcasts it on the screens, ensuring that every fan has a front-row seat to her performance.



Scheduled showtime (7:30 p.m.): Warm-up act DJ Khaled appears with fog machines and hypes the crowd up with sing-alongs to Tupac’s “California Love,” DMX’s “Lose My Mind” and Jay Z’s “Izzo,” the song in which he dubs himself God. No booing, but the reaction is mild.



8 p.m.: DJ Khaled brings out '90s-era rappers Too $hort and E-40. The stadium floor vibrates from all the bass, and a little from the spontaneous screaming and jumping that’s happening. Everyone can sense Bey’s impending arrival.

