You Can't Get The Custom Boots Rihanna Wore For Made In America Fest

Rihanna brought the ANTI World Tour to the Budweiser Made in America Festival in Philadelphia last night. Along with her greatest hits and tracks from ANTI, she brought out the custom-made Giuseppe Zanotti boots that have become a hallmark of her tour look.



A spokesperson for Zanotti told us that the thigh-high canvas boots were specifically commissioned by Rihanna for the tour. The footwear took a few months to craft, during which Zanotti, Rihanna, and her team worked closely together on the project. The boots ingeniously hook through a belt and zip up the back, making them impossible to put on without some assistance. No, you will not be able to get your own pair.



The couture footwear was "made specifically for [Rihanna] and the world tour. There is no plan to offer them to the public," a Zanotti spokesperson said via email. You'll just have to live out your dreams of having Rihanna's closet through a different pair of chap-boots.



Click through to see Rihanna in the custom-made boots at Made In America Fest.