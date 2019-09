"There is evidence that already exists in the case that points to a different location and a different suspect,” Zellner told The New York Times. “We’ve got a combination of forensic evidence and a tip from somebody that we’ve interviewed multiple times that we think is credible.”She told Newsweek that Avery's legal team has suspects in mind , but doesn't want to reveal any names."We have a couple [of suspects]," Zellner said. "I’d say there’s one, leading the pack by a lot. But I don’t want to scare him off, I don’t want him to run."The esteemed lawyer is working with the Midwest Innocence Project to free Avery . Together, they plan to file a motion to test new DNA evidence, according to The New York Times.Will Zellner's efforts be enough? We've all gotta watch the second season of Making A Murderer to find out.