Could Steven Avery, the subject of Netflix's intense docuseries, Making a Murderer, be released from prison soon? His new attorney, Kathleen Zellner, believes so.
The Chicago-based attorney told The New York Times that her team has uncovered a new suspect in the murder of Teresa Halbach, the photographer Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, were convicted of killing in 2013.
A federal court judge overturned Dassey's conviction on August 12. Now, Zellner, Chicago Lawyer Magazine's attorney of the year, hopes to do the same for her client.
Brendan's opinion shows cops made up crime story. Steven's will show cops made up crime evidence.@MakingAMurderer @Endinsight— Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) August 12, 2016
"There is evidence that already exists in the case that points to a different location and a different suspect,” Zellner told The New York Times. “We’ve got a combination of forensic evidence and a tip from somebody that we’ve interviewed multiple times that we think is credible.”
She told Newsweek that Avery's legal team has suspects in mind, but doesn't want to reveal any names.
"We have a couple [of suspects]," Zellner said. "I’d say there’s one, leading the pack by a lot. But I don’t want to scare him off, I don’t want him to run."
The esteemed lawyer is working with the Midwest Innocence Project to free Avery. Together, they plan to file a motion to test new DNA evidence, according to The New York Times.
Will Zellner's efforts be enough? We've all gotta watch the second season of Making A Murderer to find out.
