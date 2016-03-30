In a new interview with Newsweek, Steven Avery's lawyer Kathleen Zellner revealed that his defense team has identified new suspects in the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach. Zellner declined to name the suspects, but indicated that both were men with ties to the young photographer whose death is the focus of Netflix docuseries Making a Murderer.
"We have a couple [of suspects]," Zellner confirmed. "I’d say there’s one, leading the pack by a lot. But I don’t want to scare him off, I don’t want him to run."
She added that "[sometimes] women who have bad judgment about men are murdered." The statement seems to hint that Halbach may have been killed by a close friend whom she trusted.
This is not the first time Zellner has spoken out about clearing Avery's name and finding out "who actually killed Teresa Halbach." In February she said that it was "fairly obvious" who had committed the crime.
