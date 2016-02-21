Ever since Kathleen Zellner — a wrongful conviction super attorney — took on the Steven Avery case from Netflix's Making A Murderer, she's been publicly tearing the evidence apart and casting doubt on his guilt.
But last week, Zellner took her early defense of Avery a step further when she told The LipTV that she plans to prove who really killed Teresa Halbach, tweeting, "the inevitable is coming."
In an interview with TheLipTV’s Allison Hope Weiner, Zellner opened up about what drew her to Avery's case.
She said, "It’s the evidence. In having had a number of these cases, it has the signature of a wrongful conviction case. They only focused on him. They did not look at a lot of other suspects, certainly some very key people they should have been looking at."
She added that Avery's case had "all of the hallmarks of a wrongful conviction case."
That more or less goes in line with what Zellner has been saying on Twitter for several weeks. But according to Weiner, Zellner “also intends to prove who actually killed Teresa Halbach. She asserted it is fairly obvious if you review the record of the criminal case.”
Now, that's new information.
Since dropping this bombshell in a short interview with The LipTV, Zellner has continued to tweet more and more information about shoddy evidence — information that she believes will prove Avery's innocence.
Since dropping this bombshell in a short interview with The LipTV, Zellner has continued to tweet more and more information about shoddy evidence — information that she believes will prove Avery's innocence.
Fifth trip to Steven Avery. Collected samples for new tests. The inevitable is coming--he was smiling so were we. #MakingAMurderer #Science+— Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) February 20, 2016
If SA the killer why burn body just use crusher. SA crushes another car -11/3 so had access--clearly killer did not.#MakingAMurderer #Clues— Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) February 19, 2016
Framing SA twice results in real rapist & murderer never being charged. Who is being served & protected except MCSD? #MakingAMurderer— Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) February 21, 2016
