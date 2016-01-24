Story from TV Shows

Steven Avery's New Lawyer Rips Apart Evidence From Original Case

Ally Hickson
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Just a few weeks ago, Steven Avery, from the Netflix docuseries Making A Murderer, got a new legal team. Avery's new attorney has been poking holes in the prosecution's theory and giving those following the case some insight into her methods on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, Chicago lawyer Kathleen Zellner criticized the prosecution in Avery’s murder trial and added that she “won’t quit until he’s out."

For those who haven't seen the show, Avery was found guilty of the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

“Visit w/ Steven Avery at Waupon CC,” Zellner tweeted on January 12. “He is identical to the other 17 innocent men we’ve cleared. Won’t quit until he’s out.”

A week later, Zellner tweeted that she met with Avery again and that, “He remains innocent & framed."

Shortly after those first tweets, Zellner started picking apart the prosecution's evidence.

Zellner tweeted about inconsistencies in witness testimonies.

Zellner also criticized reporting from the media.

That is, when she isn't giving out required reading for Making A Murderer fans.

Earlier this year, Kathleen Zellner announced on Twitter that she, along with Tricia Bushnell, legal director of the Midwest Innocence Project, will be working with Avery. Zellner has been called the most successful appeal lawyer in America, and her own website claims she "has righted more wrongful convictions than any private attorney in America" over the last 20 years.

Last week, Avery wrote a letter proclaiming his innocence, shortly after his former fiancée said he was guilty — a total 180 from her claims during the trial more than 10 years ago.
