Steven Avery's New Lawyer Rips Apart Evidence From Original Case

In a series of tweets, Chicago lawyer Kathleen Zellner criticized the prosecution in Avery’s murder trial and added that she “won’t quit until he’s out."
For those who haven't seen the show, Avery was found guilty of the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
“Visit w/ Steven Avery at Waupon CC,” Zellner tweeted on January 12. “He is identical to the other 17 innocent men we’ve cleared. Won’t quit until he’s out.”
A week later, Zellner tweeted that she met with Avery again and that, “He remains innocent & framed."
Shortly after those first tweets, Zellner started picking apart the prosecution's evidence.
Yesterday: in bedroom where key was "found." Room is so small could not have missed unless they searched w/eyes closed. #MakingAMurderer— Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) January 21, 2016
Also body was not burned in burn pit bc heat would have burned down Avery's garage. A lot of junk science at the junkyard. #MakingAMurderer— Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) January 21, 2016
Zellner tweeted about inconsistencies in witness testimonies.
The 22 recovered from garage did not exit TH's head. State expert failed to testify bullet exited--that 22 driven to scene #MakingAMurderer— Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) January 22, 2016
Culprit had to remove his own DNA from key so TH's removed in process.Rub key on Avery's clothes for skin cells. Presto #MakingAMurderer— Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) January 22, 2016
Zellner also criticized reporting from the media.
The New Yorker got it so wrong: said sweat on battery cable not planted . You're right bc there is no DNA in sweat. https://t.co/bAOF6Kx4WZ— Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) January 21, 2016
That is, when she isn't giving out required reading for Making A Murderer fans.
Brendon Garrett's book ""Convicting the Innocent" shows how often judges get it wrong by rubber stamping prosecutions. #MakingAMurderer— Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) January 12, 2016
Legal experts blast Avery prosecutor's conduct https://t.co/iL3sLY6Imx #MakingAMurderer— Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) January 19, 2016
Earlier this year, Kathleen Zellner announced on Twitter that she, along with Tricia Bushnell, legal director of the Midwest Innocence Project, will be working with Avery. Zellner has been called the most successful appeal lawyer in America, and her own website claims she "has righted more wrongful convictions than any private attorney in America" over the last 20 years.
Last week, Avery wrote a letter proclaiming his innocence, shortly after his former fiancée said he was guilty — a total 180 from her claims during the trial more than 10 years ago.