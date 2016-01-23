Steven Avery, subject of the Netflix docuseries Making a Murderer, penned a three-page letter from prison maintaining his innocence. He is currently serving a life sentence for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach, whose killer Avery claims remains at large.
"The real killer is still out there," Avery wrote to Colleen Henry, an investigative reporter with WISN 12 News in Milwaukee, WI. "Who is he stalking now? I am really innocent of this case and that is the truth!!! The truth will set me free!!!!!!!"
The handwritten letter Henry received January 21 was a response to her request asking whether he'd be willing to talk about his reaction to the Netflix sensation and the overwhelming public response it has received, WISN 12 News reports. The White House, for instance, officially declined a petition requesting a pardon for Avery, which was signed by more than 100,000 people.
In addition to insisting he was wrongfully convicted, Avery suggested Henry investigate local law enforcement, which was cast in a sinister light throughout Making a Murderer.
"Here, put this on and I will talk to you, and do an investigation of the sheriff of Manitowoc County," Avery wrote.
He also cast doubt on his ex-fiancée, Jodi Stachowski, who recently appeared on a Nancy Grace special alleging his guilt.
"How much money Jodi get to talk bad!" Avery wrote, suggesting the state paid off Stachowski to corroborate the state's case against him.
Although Avery told Henry he's open to a face-to-face interview, the Department of Corrections vetoed WISN 12 News' request.
In 2003, Avery was exonerated after DNA evidence proved he was wrongfully convicted of sexual assault. Although many Netflix fans are convinced Avery's justice was twice mishandled, his chances of reentering civilian life this time around remain uncertain.
"The real killer is still out there," Avery wrote to Colleen Henry, an investigative reporter with WISN 12 News in Milwaukee, WI. "Who is he stalking now? I am really innocent of this case and that is the truth!!! The truth will set me free!!!!!!!"
The handwritten letter Henry received January 21 was a response to her request asking whether he'd be willing to talk about his reaction to the Netflix sensation and the overwhelming public response it has received, WISN 12 News reports. The White House, for instance, officially declined a petition requesting a pardon for Avery, which was signed by more than 100,000 people.
In addition to insisting he was wrongfully convicted, Avery suggested Henry investigate local law enforcement, which was cast in a sinister light throughout Making a Murderer.
"Here, put this on and I will talk to you, and do an investigation of the sheriff of Manitowoc County," Avery wrote.
He also cast doubt on his ex-fiancée, Jodi Stachowski, who recently appeared on a Nancy Grace special alleging his guilt.
"How much money Jodi get to talk bad!" Avery wrote, suggesting the state paid off Stachowski to corroborate the state's case against him.
Although Avery told Henry he's open to a face-to-face interview, the Department of Corrections vetoed WISN 12 News' request.
In 2003, Avery was exonerated after DNA evidence proved he was wrongfully convicted of sexual assault. Although many Netflix fans are convinced Avery's justice was twice mishandled, his chances of reentering civilian life this time around remain uncertain.
Advertisement