Nobody can stop talking about Making a Murderer. Whether it’s a rap song or a failed quest for a presidential pardon , Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey have become overnight superstars in the fight for exoneration. The documentary series advanced a fairly comprehensive case that Avery and Dassey were not given fair trials, and that seems to be the prevailing sentiment among most of its viewers.So it should come as no surprise that when series creators Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos sat down with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, that they would continue in that line of argument.Colbert asked the question on everybody’s mind: Is Steven Avery guilty?"I mean, my personal opinion is that the state did not meet its burden either in Steven Avery's case or Brendan Dassey's case," Ricciardi told him. "So I would say, in my opinion, not guilty.""I mean there are things that he could be guilty, but is he guilty beyond a reasonable doubt? Nothing I've seen, and I've seen a lot of stuff, nothing I've seen has convinced me of that," Demos said.