Steven Avery, the subject of the Netflix series Making A Murderer, is getting a new legal defense team.
Chicago lawyer Kathleen Zellner announced on Twitter that she, along with Tricia Bushnell, legal director of the Midwest Innocence Project, will be working with Avery. Zellner is a well-known trial lawyer, having previously been named one of the top 10 trial attorneys in the U.S. by National Law Journal and named Chicago Lawyer Magazine's person of the year. Her own website claims that she "has righted more wrongful convictions than any private attorney in America" over the course of 20 years.
That's good news for Avery and his supporters, hundreds of thousands of whom have signed various online petitions to have his convictions overturned. Since President Obama can't do anything about it, perhaps his new defense team can.
Avery maintains his innocence and, as the end of Making A Murderer showed, he is no longer entitled to an attorney. Instead, he has been acting as his own while attempting to get the last of his appeals heard by higher courts. In his paperwork, Avery has revealed his own theory about who committed the crime he has been accused of.
Zellner did not reveal if she's working pro bono on Avery's case or what her first filing on his behalf might be.
