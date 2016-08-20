Simone Biles Will Carry The Flag In The Olympic Closing Ceremony

Simone Biles is leaving the 2016 Rio Olympics with five medals, the all-around best gymnast crown, and the honor of being the first-ever female gymnast to carry the U.S. flag during the closing ceremony, reports NBC News.
Much like swimmer Michael Phelps, who carried the flag during the opening ceremonies, Biles will hold the flag and march Team USA out of the Olympics — where it's earned 108 medals so far.
America's fleet of athletes have surpassed Great Britain's 63 medals.
Now, the gymnast responsible for five of those 108 will add a new honor to her résumé.
"It's an incredible honor to be selected as the flag bearer by my Team USA teammates," Biles told TeamUSA.org. "This experience has been the dream of a lifetime for me and my team and I consider it a privilege to represent my country, the United States Olympic Committee, and USA Gymnastics by carrying our flag. I also wish to thank the city of Rio de Janeiro, and the entire country of Brazil, for hosting an incredible games."
Much like swimmer Michael Phelps, who carried the flag during the opening ceremonies, Biles will hold the flag and march Team USA out of the Olympics — where it's earned 108 medals so far.
America's fleet of athletes have surpassed Great Britain's 63 medals.
Now, the gymnast responsible for five of those 108 will add a new honor to her résumé.
"It's an incredible honor to be selected as the flag bearer by my Team USA teammates," Biles told TeamUSA.org. "This experience has been the dream of a lifetime for me and my team and I consider it a privilege to represent my country, the United States Olympic Committee, and USA Gymnastics by carrying our flag. I also wish to thank the city of Rio de Janeiro, and the entire country of Brazil, for hosting an incredible games."
BREAKING: @Simone_Biles selected as #TeamUSA flag bearer for #Rio2016 Closing Ceremony! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/89lDNIHSjg pic.twitter.com/NDraJiLTkn— U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) August 20, 2016
Advertisement