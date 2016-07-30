Grey's Anatomy is one of the most diverse shows on TV and its devoted fans really appreciate that. This week, actress Jerrika Hinton learned this firsthand when one of those fans left her a heartwarming message.
"I love your character on Grey's Anatomy and what it represents for Black women," the note read. "Thank you."
Hinton, who stars as Stephanie Edwards on the hit ABC show, shared the beautiful note on Instagram with the caption, "Thank YOU, dear stranger." She also used the hashtag #representation on the post.
It's no surprise that fans appreciate seeing Edwards on their TV screens. While it seems that Black women have representation with shows such as Scandal, Empire, How to Get Away with Murder, Being Mary Jane, and of course, Grey's Anatomy, it wasn't always that way.
In fact, a Black woman hadn't starred on a primetime network show since the '70s until Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes cast Kerry Washington as the lead on Scandal.
Now, the TV world is getting more and more diverse — and hopefully, this trend will continue.
