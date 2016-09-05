Story from Celebrity Style

Rihanna Explains The Heart-Shaped Fur Coat She Wore In NYC

Evette Dionne
Rihanna is ready for fall! She spent the night running around NYC in an attention-grabbing red fur coat.

She donned the oversized heart-shaped coat with a simple black baseball cap, frayed denim shorts, and lace-up stilettos. While we're all accustomed to Riri pushing the fashion envelope, she said on Instagram that the Saint Laurent fall/winter 2016 coat is an ode to the Big Apple.

"I [heart] NY" the 28-year-old wrote in an Instagram caption that already has over 416,000 likes.

I❤NY

A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on


While her supposed boyfriend, Drake, didn't accompany her, she still found ways to enjoy the city. She walked through the city at 7 a.m. wearing gray slippers to throw bread to pigeons, just like a tourist. Of course, someone captured that magical moment on Snapchat.
A pressing question still hasn't been answered, though: Will Rihanna shut down New York City's annual West Indian Labor Day parade in another classic carnival outfit? That remains to be seen.
