JoJo Fletcher On How Jordan Rodgers Picked The Perfect Engagement Ring

JoJo Fletcher is getting married! As The Bachelorette contestant and her beau, Jordan Rodgers, gear up for what's sure to be a wedding spectacular to remember, she's revealing how she knew he was the one she wanted to wed.
It started with the elegant piece of bling he put on her ring finger. Fletcher told People that she had no idea what engagement ring Rodgers would pick, but she knew she'd love it. Right before the finale, though, the 25-year-old had a revelation. Somehow, she knew the former professional football player chose the ring she wanted.
"I know which ring. It has to be the simple one, whatever that it is, it has to be that one," she told People. The heartwarming story gets better.
When Rodgers dropped to one knee and opened the ring box, he'd chosen the ring she'd freaked out about.
"It would've been my choice, as well," Rodgers said of the ring. "It was easy. I knew exactly which one."
Now, the gorgeous couple is basking in the glow of their engagement. "We kept staring at [the ring] for a few days afterward," Fletcher said.
Watch the full video at People.
