If you're patiently waiting for your S.O. to pop the question, today might be the day! March 20 is National Proposal Day, which is an "opportunity to let loved one in your life know you are open to a marriage proposal," according to the National Day Calendar.
The engagement ring is one of the most anticipated parts of a proposal. If throwback rings tickle your fancy, this video's for you. Mode spends more than two minutes exploring how the coveted finger bling has evolved over the past 100 years.
It's been quite a journey, beginning in the early 1900s with smaller solitaire diamonds dazzling on plain, 14-karat gold bands. Clusters of regal European-cut diamonds dominated the 1920s, while oval-shaped Art Deco diamonds took the lead in the '30s.
In the 1940s, engagement rings became reminiscent of class rings bestowed on high school graduates. The circular diamond is surrounded by smaller diamonds on the left and right sides of the band. The 1950s saw the emergence of daring gold bands that were as prominent as the jewel itself. The ring in the video has a band full of intricate designs while the diamond remains circular.
Engagement rings in the 1960's were simple and sleek, while the band is very much like those adorning the fingers of some celebrities, like Kim Kardashian. The emerald-cut diamond is set in a simple band, so the gem is the focal point.
Gaudy gold bands returned in the 1970s. These engagement rings are littered with diamonds of varied shapes and sizes. The solitaire is at the center, but there are also rectangular diamonds on both side of it and smaller, square diamonds lining the lower band. A pair of smaller squares also feature rubies, so mixed gems were in vogue in the '70s. The solitaire diamond continues its reign in the 1980s.
Next came the glorious princess cut in the 1990s. With two triangular jewels beside it, the princess-cut diamond would radiate on any finger. The 2000s saw a return to a simpler princess diamond and elegant diamond-littered silver band. Now, colorful halo diamonds are all the rage.
With over 100 years of designs to choose from, every soon-to-be bride should get a ring that best suits her finger — and her tastes.
