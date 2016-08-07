Here's What Happened At Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Barack Obama celebrated his birthday in the White House — and Michelle Obama made it one he'll never forget. The 55-year-old POTUS celebrated his birthday in style, with a star-studded gala that kept 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue rocking for most of the night.
"The First Lady is hosting a 55th birthday celebration for the President at the White House," a rep for the White House told People in a statement. "The guest list includes a large number of family members and friends to mark the occasion."
Family and friends is an understatement. Celebrities, like Nick Jonas, Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé and Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar, Al Roker, Ellen DeGeneres, Sarah Jessica Parker, Usher, John Legend, and Jennifer Hudson joined Obama for his special night. His political comrades, like Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Attorney General Loretta Lynch also celebrated with the commander-in-chief.
Best of all, many of the celebrities shared photos of the party — and it looks like they had a blast.
White House journalist April Ryan shared a perfect selfie with DeGeneres.
She also posted a great photo with Sean "Diddy" Combs' former assistant, Fonzworth Bentley.
Al Roker and his wife kept it classy in a tweet before the celebration.
An honor to attend President @BarackObama 55th birthday celebration at @WhiteHouse tonight pic.twitter.com/RuVSu7EkcP— Al Roker (@alroker) August 6, 2016
Hall of fame basketball player Magic Johnson and his wife, Cookie Johnson, posted several photos, including a striking one with Samuel L. Jackson.
Grant Hill and his singing wife, Tamia, sent their love to the Obamas before they arrived at the gala.
Even Star Wars director George Lucas showed up.
George Lucas entering White House for ores Obama's 55th bday bash pic.twitter.com/uP8m4KOazQ— Owaiz Dadabhoy (@owaizdadabhoy) August 6, 2016
Look at Robin Roberts!
At Pres Obama's 55tg bday party at the White House pic.twitter.com/OOii08U7OI— Owaiz Dadabhoy (@owaizdadabhoy) August 6, 2016
Al Sharpton donned presidential blue for the special occasion.
Leaving the White House after the celebration of President Obama's birthday. His last birthday as President. pic.twitter.com/5al4JoxOYU— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 6, 2016
Nick Jonas didn't share a photo, but he did send his birthday wishes to the POTUS and his first lady.
Tonight was a night I will never forget. #BarackObama #happybirthday— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) August 6, 2016
Obama isn't done celebrating yet. The New York Times reports that the president and first lady are heading to Martha's Vineyard for a two-week vacay. They jetted off this morning.
