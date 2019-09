Here's What Happened At Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Barack Obama celebrated his birthday in the White House — and Michelle Obama made it one he'll never forget. The 55-year-old POTUS celebrated his birthday in style, with a star-studded gala that kept 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue rocking for most of the night."The First Lady is hosting a 55th birthday celebration for the President at the White House," a rep for the White House told People in a statement. "The guest list includes a large number of family members and friends to mark the occasion."Family and friends is an understatement. Celebrities, like Nick Jonas, Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé and Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar, Al Roker, Ellen DeGeneres, Sarah Jessica Parker, Usher, John Legend, and Jennifer Hudson joined Obama for his special night. His political comrades, like Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Attorney General Loretta Lynch also celebrated with the commander-in-chief.Best of all, many of the celebrities shared photos of the party — and it looks like they had a blast.White House journalist April Ryan shared a perfect selfie with DeGeneres.