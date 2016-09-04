Leomie Anderson Uses Fashion Influence To Launch Empowering Line

Model Leomie Anderson is using her fashion influence for good. The in-demand model, who has walked for Victoria's Secret and Moschino, launched her new brand, Lapp, today — and it is full of empowering messages for girls. On her Instagram page, Anderson described Lapp as a "fresh new platform and clothing line dedicated to voicing women’s issues and perspectives!"
Lapp, which stands for the "Leomie Anderson the Project the Purpose," includes a clothing collection and other merchandise with feminist messages. There's also a website that features stories from women all around the world about everything from dating to being a woman in a male-dominated industry.
"With Lapp, I will create clothing pieces which have a message that relate back to women's issues," Anderson told The Telegraph.
The first capsule is called the Consent Collection and features three vintage-inspired shirts that inspire women to say "no" whenever they feel uncomfortable, according to The Telegraph.
"I want to see women and girls hashtagging the brand, and see them reclaiming 'no' by wearing a T-shirt and making it cool to say no," the 23-year-old said. "There are so many negative labels for women who choose to say no, so I wanted to make something that is positive."
Best of all, Anderson is committed to using fashion to make a statement. While some see fashion as vapid, she knows she can use Lapp to take a stand.
"I want it to be a fashion statement, too, because I have always used fashion as a way to express myself and make a statement — whether a serious one or to show my personality," she told The Telegraph. "I want people to want to wear it, rather than feel like they should wear it because of the message."
