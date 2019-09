In news that surprises no one: the industry has a diversity problem. During the Spring 2016 shows, The Fashion Spot reported that out of the 373 shows and 9,926 models who walked the runways of New York, London, Paris, and Milan fashion week, 77.6% were white (a percentage that's only slightly greater than what they reported for Fall 2015 ). That percentage will probably decrease once the numbers come in for this season, seeing as a handful of designers are tackling this issue head on: both Kanye West and Zac Posen used models of color almost exclusively. However, it's still a long-standing issue that not only shows the lack of progress amongst designers, but it also trickles down to effect the handful of models that are cherry-picked to walk.It's an issue that starts and stops at not only the lack of color on the runway but also backstage, as Anderson expressed. With more and more models vocalizing their concerns, and with public platforms like Twitter and Instagram available for them to do so, maybe — just maybe — someone will make moves to address these cries.You can read up on what Anderson had to say on the topic on her Twitter account . It's definitely worth a click.