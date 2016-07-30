Kim Kardashian is still riding the wave of starring in Kanye West's "Wolves" video. The Snapchat queen hadn't appeared in a music video since she locked lips with her husband in his "Bound 2" video, so "Wolves" definitely marked her re-emergence as the ultimate video model.
The "Wolves" video is both an artistic endeavor and an advertisement for Balmain. Both Kardashian and West are starring in the label's 2016 fashion campaign. So, in true Kardashian fashion, Kim traipsed through Los Angeles in the jeweled pants she rocked in the video.
The paparazzi snapped Kim looking like a walking advertisement as she, Kris Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian exited the Fendi store on Rodeo Drive while shooting scenes for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, according to The Daily Mail.
"Look at my outfit today, sequined Balmain," Kardashian said in a snap showing off the blinged-out pants. "In honor of the 'Wolves' video 'cause I wore these in one thing in 'Wolves,'" she added in another snap.
The "Wolves" video is both an artistic endeavor and an advertisement for Balmain. Both Kardashian and West are starring in the label's 2016 fashion campaign. So, in true Kardashian fashion, Kim traipsed through Los Angeles in the jeweled pants she rocked in the video.
The paparazzi snapped Kim looking like a walking advertisement as she, Kris Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian exited the Fendi store on Rodeo Drive while shooting scenes for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, according to The Daily Mail.
"Look at my outfit today, sequined Balmain," Kardashian said in a snap showing off the blinged-out pants. "In honor of the 'Wolves' video 'cause I wore these in one thing in 'Wolves,'" she added in another snap.
They're definitely eye-catching, if nothing else. Kardashian also made the pants the primary part of her outfit by keeping it simple with a black leotard and military-green jacket.
The Kardashian-West-Jenner quest for world domination continues.
Advertisement