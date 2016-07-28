Kim & Kanye Re-Wear Their Met Gala Looks For The New Balmain Campaign

Update: You didn't think Kimmy would be left out of a West-Rousteing collaboration, did you? Of course not. Earlier this week, Balmain released the first images of its "music meets fashion" fall '16 campaign, featuring Kanye West clad in his custom Met Gala duds. Last time the performer appeared in ads for his family-in-law's favorite French fashion house, he was joined by his wife, Kim Kardashian West. (The spread in question was for the brand's spring '15 menswear collection.) So, given the precedent (and Kim's constant endorsement of Balmain), it was a little surprising to see Kanye solo. Of course, the brand was just building up for a big reveal: Today, hot on the heels of the Wests' joint Harper's Bazaar cover, Balmain shared new campaign shots starring Kim. Like her husband, she's photographed in her custom Met Gala get-up.
Check out the images, below.
Originally published on July 25.
If you can pull your head up from Pokémon Go, the impending political
circus election, and damned Swiftgate, here's some news: Like most of us, Kanye West is back to work. The colored-contact-wearing rapper dusted off his custom Balmain denim jacket from this year's Met Gala and is starring in a new campaign for the French brand's fall 2016 collection.
Shot by Steven Klein, with creative direction from Pascal Dangin (whose recent Alexander Wang and Maiyet campaigns can be seen on his Instagram), West is seen falling — Robert Longo/Bottega Veneta fall 2010-style — while supermodel Joan Smalls leaps to catch him. Compared to previous Balmain campaigns (usually lensed by Mario Sorrenti), this is the most minimal yet. And while the style may be new, the subject is definitely not: In spring 2015, Kanye starred in his first Balmain campaign — albeit for its menswear line — alongside his wife, Kim. That same season, the brand's womenswear campaign featured supermodels (sans Kendall Jenner), hamburgers, and a Nintendo.
We wonder if the famous denim jacket will be available in stores come fall. Or will it fall prey to the Yeezus curse and sell out before we can even think of getting our hands on it? Either way, West has made his latest mission clear: The #BalmainArmy is back.
