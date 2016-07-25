Yeezy Re-Wears His Met Gala Look For The New Balmain Campaign

If you can pull your head up from Pokémon Go, the current political circus, and damned Swiftgate, here's some news: Like most of us, Kanye West is back to work. The coloured-contact-wearing rapper dusted off his custom Balmain denim jacket from this year's Met Gala and is starring in a new campaign for the French brand's fall 2016 collection.
Shot by Steven Klein, with creative direction from Pascal Dangin (whose recent Alexander Wang and Maiyet campaigns can be seen on his Instagram), West is seen falling — Robert Longo/Bottega Veneta fall 2010-style — while supermodel Joan Smalls leaps to catch him. Compared to previous Balmain campaigns (usually lensed by Mario Sorrenti), this is the most minimal yet. And while the style may be new, the subject is definitely not: In Spring 2015, Kanye starred in his first Balmain campaign — albeit for its menswear line — alongside his wife, Kim. That same season, the brand's womenswear campaign featured supermodels (sans Kendall Jenner), hamburgers, and a Nintendo.
We wonder if the famous denim jacket will be available in stores come fall. Or will it fall prey to the Yeezus curse and sell out before we can even think of getting our hands on it? Either way, West has made his latest mission clear: The #BalmainArmy is back.
