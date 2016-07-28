Harper's Bazaar has tapped Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for its September 2016 cover, and the accompanying interview is full of gems about life, love, and the pursuit of selfies. And can we talk about this steamy cover shot?
The couple were peppered with questions about Taylor Swift, social media (Kim "hates tweeters and deleters," Kanye notes), and their public image, and it's all just so entertaining and even a smidge insightful.
A few highlights:
On pregnancy
Kanye: "You killed this second pregnancy, though. Your body slammed that crap. You made that second pregnancy your bitch."
On their extravagant lifestyle and renting an island for Kanye's birthday
Kanye: "You see, those are the type of statements that make people not like us, more so than the 'I'm the best' statement. It's more the 'Oh, yeah, I just rented an island for his birthday ...' You know in Meet the Parents, Owen Wilson's character? All of our shit is like Owen Wilson's character; he's like, 'This is when we jumped off Mount Everest, and we wore turtle flight suits or whatever.'"
On his favorite Taylor Swift song
Kanye: "For me? I don't have one."
On secret talents
Kim: "I can smell when someone has a cavity. It's a very specific smell — not a bad-breath smell — but something that is really strong."
On that controversial nude selfie
Kim: "I was about to get in the shower; I took a nude selfie, kept it in my phone for over a year. I just liked the picture, so I was like,'Let me put censor bars on it and post it.' I don't do things to be like, 'This is powerful. I'm going to show you guys that this is my 'message.'' I'm not that type of person. I'm empowered by it, but I'm not doing it specifically to show power."
Never change, you crazy kids.
