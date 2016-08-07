The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is reuniting again! A month ago, the four actresses who starred in the 2005 and 2008 movies united for epic Instagram selfies. Now, two of those ladies will be singing together on television.
America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn are going to compete for the singing crown on a new episode of Lip Sync Battle. They posted the news on Instagram, with Ferrera using the hashtag #DuelingSisters.
"So, I just did Lip Sync Battle versus this bitch," the Superstore actress said on Instagram. "Its a sisterhood battle, bitches!"
Tamblyn posted a selfie with Ferrera and host LL Cool J. In it, she introduced him to the sisterhood, which also includes Alexis Bledel and Blake Lively.
"So excited to announce the newest sister to the 'hood, @llcoolj," Tamblyn wrote in the caption. "Maybe, just maybe, we did #LipSyncBattle today and maybe we just killed it."
This isn't the first time Tamblyn and Ferrera have lip-synced together. They performed a hilarious rendition of Beyoncé's "Formation" on the Fourth of July.
