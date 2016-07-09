Blake Lively is donning the traveling pants again! She joined America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel, and Amber Tamblyn for some epic Instagram photos that definitely capture why The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movies are so magical.
The co-stars, who brought the classic YA books to life in 2005 and 2008, are still close friends. They're so close, in fact, that it's completely normal for Lively's fingers to be in Ferrera's nose.
Both actresses shared photos of the adorable reunion on Instagram. Lively, who gave birth to her first child this past December, captioned the photo #SisterHusbands. Ferrera, currently starring in the hit show Superstore, wrote "All Grown Up" on her Instagram photo.
While they're no longer teenagers sharing pants through the mail, is there a chance they'll reunite for a third film?
It's definitely possible. During an interview with SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio in June, Lively kept the hope alive.
"The four of us are still best friends and to be able to create something together again has always been a dream of ours," she said. "But it would have to be something that really made sense. If you wait this long to do a third movie, it needs to honor the story and the legacy."
