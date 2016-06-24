Before she was swimming with sharks, Blake Lively was kicking it with her Sisterhood.
The Shallows star must be missing her former co-stars, because she took the time to post this touching tribute. Here are America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel showing some Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants solidarity.
"Not just my friends, but my sisters, my mentors, my inspiration — artists, poets, activists, women," Lively wrote. "We can and do empower each other. When women support each other, we accomplish amazing things. Celebrate the women who #LeanInTogether with you."
The Shallows star must be missing her former co-stars, because she took the time to post this touching tribute. Here are America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel showing some Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants solidarity.
"Not just my friends, but my sisters, my mentors, my inspiration — artists, poets, activists, women," Lively wrote. "We can and do empower each other. When women support each other, we accomplish amazing things. Celebrate the women who #LeanInTogether with you."
Great idea. How about they #LeanIn for a third film? Both Ferrera and Tamblyn reposted the photo.
"This flight and trip was a very special and sacred day for me," Tamblyn added. "I love this photo so much. Surround yourself with good women in your life. It means everything. Love my sisters."
Oh, the feels.
Advertisement