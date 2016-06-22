Blake Lively Was Feeling Like Beyoncé Last Night

You know how it is. The stars align, your energy is up, your outfit is fierce, and you're feeling yourself. You're ready to make lemonade. You're ready to channel Beyoncé.
So when Blake Lively confessed to feeling like Queen Bey at last night's New York City premiere of The Shallows, we totally got it. There's only one Bey, of course, but sometimes we feel like she's sprinkled her fairy dust on us. (Note: Symptoms usually occur within seconds of listening to "Independent Women, Pt. 1" or "Run the World (Girls)."
In Lively's case, it was the fact that she was sporting a pair of earrings recently worn by the pop star to the CFDAs.
"We're the same person tonight," she joked to E! on the red carpet. "I am Beyoncé. I'm going to drop the most revolutionary album of all time. I feel like I am at least."
Those must be some earrings. Very Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, no?
So when Blake Lively confessed to feeling like Queen Bey at last night's New York City premiere of The Shallows, we totally got it. There's only one Bey, of course, but sometimes we feel like she's sprinkled her fairy dust on us. (Note: Symptoms usually occur within seconds of listening to "Independent Women, Pt. 1" or "Run the World (Girls)."
In Lively's case, it was the fact that she was sporting a pair of earrings recently worn by the pop star to the CFDAs.
"We're the same person tonight," she joked to E! on the red carpet. "I am Beyoncé. I'm going to drop the most revolutionary album of all time. I feel like I am at least."
Those must be some earrings. Very Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, no?
Advertisement